Liverpool have completed the signing of striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, the clubs announced Wednesday.

Ekitike, 23, becomes the latest arrival for Arne Slot's revamped Liverpool side this summer, following Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez through the door at Anfield.

Sources told ESPN that Liverpool agreed a £69m ($92.8m) with £10m ($13.4m) in potential add-ons for a move that could end up costing them £79 million ($91m) for the France under-21 forward.

Liverpool said Ekitike will now fly to Hong Kong later this week to join the rest of the squad on their preseason tour of Asia.

Ekitike has also been the subject of interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United this summer following his breakout season in the Bundesliga where he registered 15 goals and eight assists in 33 games.

He also helped Frankfurt reach the quarterfinals of the Europa League where they were knocked out by eventual winners, Tottenham Hotspur.

"It's a strong story for him and Eintracht Frankfurt that he's moving to one of Europe's top teams with the greatest ambitions and opportunities," Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche said in a statement.

"Hugo has earned this move, and it shows that we are capable of offering players a great prospect."

Sources told ESPN that Frankfurt will have to give 20% of the total value of the transfer to Paris Saint-Germain due to a clause inserted in the player's contract when he joined Frankfurt from the Ligue 1 side in February 2024.

