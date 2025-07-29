Jan Aage Fjortoft explains why Ajax's 19-year-old defender Jorrel Hato has become a target for Chelsea. (1:11)

João Félix has joined Al Nassr on a permanent transfer from Chelsea on a two-year deal, the Saudi Pro-League club announced.

Al Nassr did not publicly disclose the transfer fee but according to reports, the deal could reach up to €50 million ($58m).

"Let's win together ... Joao Felix is a Nasraoui," Al-Nassr wrote on X, along with a short video of the striker.

"I'm here to have fun and win together," the 25-year-old said.

Felix's former club Benfica had attempted to re-sign him earlier this summer but failed to reach a deal with Chelsea.

The Portugal forward arrived in Saalfelden, Austria, to join Al Nassr for their preseason training camp.

At Al Nassr, Felix will work under Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who was appointed earlier this month, and play alongside national teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 40, recently signed a two-year contract extension with Al Nassr.

João Félix joins Al Nassr on a two-year deal. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Felix will be looking to reignite his career after disappointing spells at Chelsea and AC Milan.

He rejoined Chelsea on a seven-year contract in August 2024, having previously been in the squad as a loan player for the second half of the 2022-23 season.

He scored 11 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea. Felix spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan, scoring three goals in 19 appearances.

Al Nassr are looking to win the Saudi Pro League after a disappointing third-place finish last season.

