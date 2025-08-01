Scottish striker Ryan Hardie knows his goals will be key in helping Wrexham establish themselves in the Championship. (0:28)

Wrexham are closing in on the signing of England international defender Conor Coady, sources have told ESPN.

Coady, 32, passed his medical at Wrexham on Friday and is set to join the Championship side on a deal worth in the region of £2 million ($2.6m), sources have confirmed to ESPN.

The signing is a significant coup for Wrexham as they look to start their Championship campaign away at Southampton on August 9. Coady brings a wealth of experience to Wrexham having played for Wolves, Everton and Leicester in the Premier League.

He has 10 England caps and was part of their squad for both Euro 2020 and the World Cup in 2022.

Coady will become Wrexham's seventh signing of the summer transfer window, following on from Lewis O'Brien (Nottingham Forest), Liberato Cacace (Empoli), George Thomason (Bolton), Ryan Hardie (Plymouth), Danny Ward (Leicester City) and Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday).