Portugal are more determined than ever to win their first World Cup following the death of Diogo Jota, Rúben Neves has said.

Portugal international Jota and his brother André Silva died in a car crash on July 3 in Spain.

"We were already eager to do this [win the World Cup] for Portugal, but now we have even more motivation," Al Hilal midfielder Neves told Sport TV's Futebol Arte.

Neves, who had played with Jota for Portugal and at clubs FC Porto and Wolves, was a close friend of the Liverpool forward.

Diogo Jota and Rúben Neves won the Nations League together with Portugal in June. Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

He helped to carry Jota's coffin the day of his funeral just hours after competing with Al Hilal at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

"He undoubtedly gave us strength on the pitch and was known for his strength, determination, and desire," Neves said of Jota.

- Brighton's James Milner to wear No. 20 in Diogo Jota tribute

- Diogo Jota honored before Porto game a month after his death

- Liverpool to create Diogo Jota memorial sculpture at Anfield

"I think each of us [in the national team] has inherited a little bit of what Diogo was on the pitch, and we're going to do our best to help him win that title [the World Cup] with us."

Jota scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for Portugal. He had recently won the UEFA Nations League title with the national team and the Premier League with Liverpool.

Portugal begin their World Cup qualifying campaign against Armenia on Sept. 6.