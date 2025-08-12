Open Extended Reactions

ISTANBUL, Turkey -- Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce surged into the Champions League qualifying playoffs by overturning a two-goal deficit on Tuesday against Robin van Persie-coached Feyenoord.

Fenerbahce had lost 2-1 in the Netherlands last week and fell further behind in the second leg of the third qualifying round clash when Feyenoord defender Tsuyoshi Watanabe scored the opener in the 41st minute.

Mourinho's team rallied quickly with two goals before halftime -- the second by Colombia forward Jhon Durán, on a season-long loan from Saudi club Al Nassr -- on the way to a 5-2 win Tuesday.

Fenerbahce advanced 6-4 on aggregate score.

Fenerbahce will host Benfica, who beat Nice in their qualifier, in the first leg of the playoff round next week with a place in the lucrative 36-team league phase at stake.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.