Open Extended Reactions

Midfielder Federico Redondo is set to join LaLiga's Elche on a permanent transfer from Inter Miami, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The player is currently in Spain to finalize the move.

The news was first reported by Spanish radio station COPE.

Redondo joined Inter Miami ahead of the 2024 campaign from Argentine team Argentinos Juniors, initially signing a contract through the 2027 MLS season with a club option for 2028.

Federico Redondo us set to depart Inter Miami after 18 months in south Florida. Carlos Goldman - Inter Miami CF/Inter Miami CF

He totaled two goals and four assists in 60 appearances across all competitions, alternating between a starter and substitute under current head coach Javier Mascherano. He served as the partner of Inter Miami staple Sergio Busquets in the midfield.

The 22-year-old formed part of the 2024 Inter Miami team that lifted the MLS Supporters' Shield and set the league record for most points in a single campaign.

Born in Spain and the son of former Real Madrid and Argentina great Fernando Redondo, Federico Redondo previously represented Argentina at the Olympics, 2024 CONMEBOL pre-olympic tournament and played with the under 20 team.