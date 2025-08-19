Everything you need to know from Wrexham's second loss of the season against West Bromwich Albion. (0:51)

Wrexham's historic back-to-back-to-back promotion winners have been snubbed by their fellow players after failing to win a single nomination for the 2025 Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) League One Team of the Year.

Phil Parkinson's side became the first team in the history of English football to achieve three successive promotions last season by securing a place in the EFL Championship just two years after winning the National League title.

But despite the success of the Hollywood-owned club, none of Parkinson's players were voted into the League One team of year, which was announced at the PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester, England, on Tuesday.

League One champions Birmingham City, part-owned by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, dominated the team of year, which is voted for by players at every club in the division.

Seven Birmingham players were voted onto the team with the other four spots being taken by Lloyd Jones (Charlton Athletic), Richard Kone (Wycombe Wanderers), Kwame Poku (Peterborough United) and Leyton Orient and United States under-20 forward Charlie Kelman, who topped the League One scoring charts with 21 goals.

Wrexham have started their Championship campaign with back-to-back defeats against Southampton and West Brom and next face Sheffield Wednesday, who have also started with two defeats, in a crucial home game on Saturday.