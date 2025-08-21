Open Extended Reactions

FC Cincinnati is poised to make a late swoop for former striker Brenner, bringing the Brazilian back on loan from Udinese until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent, sources confirmed to ESPN.

GiveMeSport was the first to report the news.

Brenner, 25, spent parts of three seasons with Cincinnati, scoring 27 goals in 72 league and playoff appearances. He was especially prolific during the 2022 campaign, when he scored 18 goals in 31 league and playoff appearances.

With Brenner itching to make a move overseas, he was transferred to Udinese for a fee of around $11 million in the middle of the 2023 season.

Brenner struggled to make an impact in Serie A with Udinese. Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

But the Brazilian has so far struggled to make much of an impact in Italy, scoring just twice in 19 league and cup appearances, and is hoping to recapture his form back in MLS.

Both Cincinnati and Udinese are working to complete the deal ahead of the close of the MLS summer transfer window, which takes place at midnight CT on Thursday night. Sources confirmed that Brenner wouldn't count as a Designated Player.

Cincinnati currently is in first place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points -- one ahead of the Philadelphia Union -- and are tied with Western Conference-leading San Diego FC in the Supporters' Shield standings.