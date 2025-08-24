Don Hutchison believes Manchester United have to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma in order to improve on their goalkeeper woes. (1:22)

Ruben Amorim opted to start Altay Bayindir for his side's away trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, with André Onana handed a spot on the bench.

Onana, who missed preseason with a hamstring injury, was declared fit to start but has been passed up for a second consecutive week having been left out entirely of the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford last weekend.

Instead, Amorim decided to stick with Bayindir despite needing to defend the Turkish goalkeeper last weekend after his feeble attempt at stopping an Arsenal corner led to the only goal of the game.

"It's the same kind of decision a manager has to do. I try to see the game," Amorim told Sky Sports before the match. "I try to imagine the next game. I try to put the best players to win the game. So I did that."

Meanwhile, ESPN reported on Saturday that United had made contact with Antwerp over a deal for Senne Lammens, although they are not looking to replace Onana. Instead, they wish to boost the group of goalkeepers.

Antwerp value Lammens at around €20 million ($23.4m). He was left out of Antwerp's Jupiler Pro League clash on Sunday amid the transfer speculation.