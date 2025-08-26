Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have sounded out a move for Barcelona midfielder Fermín López but pulling off a deal will prove complicated as the Premier League side need to raise money first to avoid a UEFA punishment, sources told ESPN.

Enzo Maresca's side have been trying to add more creativity to their side all summer, with moves for RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho also on the table.

However, as part of a punishment Chelsea received from UEFA in July for breaching financial rules, the Blues risk not being able to register new signings for the Champions League if there are not departures first.

ESPN reported last week that Barça are open to offers for Fermín -- as well as Marc Casadó, Ronald Araújo and Andreas Christensen -- to help them get back within LaLiga's financial fair play regulations.

Fermín, 22, only extended his contract until 2029 last year, but he faces competition for a place in midfield from Dani Olmo, Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Casadó and Marc Bernal, while Raphinha has also been used as an attacking midfielder recently.

Coach Hansi Flick is against losing López -- or any other player before the transfer window closes on Monday -- but sources have told ESPN Barça will listen to any offers they deem to be significant for the Spain international.

Fermín, meanwhile, stated his commitment to Barça after netting twice in a win over Como earlier in August.

"I want to stay here," he told reporters. "[My message] to the fans is: I want to stay here. It's my dream. I will stay. They can be reassured."

Fermín started Barça's opening game of the season against Mallorca but was taken off at half-time and was an unused substitute in last weekend's win at Levante.

After joining the Catalan club as a 13-year-old from Real Betis in 2016, Fermín progressed through the academy, joining Linares on loan in 2022 before being promoted to Barça's first team in 2023.

He scored 11 goals in 42 appearances in the 2023-24 campaign, following that up with eight strikes in 46 outings last season as Flick's side won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa.

Fermín was also part of the Spain squads that won the European Championship and a gold medal at the Olympic Games in 2024.