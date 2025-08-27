Steve Nicol believes Man United could improve their midfield if they move on from Bruno Fernandes. (0:41)

Kobbie Mainoo's future at Manchester United is up in the air ahead of the final few days of the transfer window amid the midfielder's concerns over a lack of playing time under Ruben Amorim, sources have told ESPN.

Mainoo has not played a single minute of United's first two Premier League games against Arsenal and Fulham.

It has promoted worry from the 20-year-old that he's potentially facing a season with limited opportunities ahead of the World Cup next summer.

United, according to sources, are not actively encouraging offers for Mainoo.

Their tight financial position and the need to further strengthen the squad means any serious bid would have to be scrutinised, although club bosses do not think their valuation will be met.

Mainoo, meanwhile, has not asked to leave. There is, though, an acceptance that he would have to consider his options if a formal offer was submitted.

Sources have told ESPN that United and Mainoo do not anticipate parting ways before Monday's transfer deadline, but nothing is being ruled out at this stage.

Kobbie Mainoo's future at Old Trafford is uncertain with the transfer deadline fast approaching. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Following the 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday, Amorim said that Mainoo is competing for a place in the team with captain Bruno Fernandes.

United will have fewer games this season after missing out on European football with Amorim's need to rotate his players greatly reduced.

Mainoo was a key part of former boss Erik ten Hag's team and scored in 2024 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

He also broke into England's starting XI during their run to the final of Euro 2024.

But he has struggled for games since Amorim's appointment at Old Trafford in November and only played one minute of the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in May.

Part of the issue for Mainoo is where he fits into Amorim's 3-4-3 system. He was trialled as a deep-lying midfielder, No. 10 and false No. 9 at different points last season.

United have signed two No. 10s this summer in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

It's left Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and Mainoo fighting for the two deeper midfield positions with Amorim opting to start with Fernandes and Casemiro against Arsenal and Fulham.

Mainoo is under contract until 2027 with United also holding an option to extend by another 12 months.

Sources have told ESPN there were initial negotiations about a new deal to reflect his increase in status following Euro 2024, but that progress has since stalled.