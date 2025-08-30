Ruben Amorim has defended his players following another sub-par performance following their 3-2 win vs Burnley. (2:20)

Ruben Amorim has said he's hoping for good news after Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount both suffered injuries against Burnley because Manchester United need them "to be competitive."

Cunha, the £62.5 million ($84.4m) summer signing from Wolves, was forced off during the first half of the 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Saturday with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Mount, who had a good first 45 minutes, did not reappear for the second half and was replaced with Kobbie Mainoo.

The pair will be assessed by United's medical staff and Amorim suggested it would represent a major blow if they were sidelined for prolonged periods.

Amorim was so frustrated when Cunha went down clutching his leg that he had to stop himself from kicking a water bottle into the stands.

"I don't know [how they are]," said the United boss.

"We will check them. We need those guys really bad to be competitive."

Matheus Cunha went down with an injury in the first half of Manchester United's win over Burnley. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Despite injuries to Cunha and Mount, United were able to secure their first win of the season thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes.

Amorim's team went ahead twice only to be pegged back by Burnley.

The game looked to be heading for a draw before VAR Stuart Attwell awarded United a penalty in the 97th minute and Fernandes found the net a week after missing from the spot against Fulham.

"It ended well," said Amorim.

"I think we deserved to win the game. I think we created a lot of chances, we should go to half-time with a bigger advantage.

"And then, everything in this moment, every possession near our box, they can score. We are in that moment, so we start always chasing a lot of things.

"But we deserved and we tried until the last minute to score goals, we had our chances and in the end we deserved to win."