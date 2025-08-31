Open Extended Reactions

Kostas Tsimikas will play in Italy with Roma this season. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has joined AS Roma on loan until the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

The 29-year-old joined Liverpool from Olympiacos in 2020 and has gone on to make 115 appearances for the club.

The arrival of Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth earlier this summer means Tsimikas was always expected to depart, with Liverpool initially seeking a permanent move for the left-back.

However, he will now spend the season on loan in Serie A, with Roma -- who do not have an option to make the move permanent -- set to cover his wages.

Tsimikas signed a contract extension at Liverpool in 2023, with his deal set to expire in 2027.