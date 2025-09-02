Open Extended Reactions

Former England midfielder Dele Alli is a free agent again after a mutual termination of his contract at Como, having made just one appearance for the Serie A side.

Dele moved to the Italian club on a free transfer in January on an 18-month contract, aiming to get his career back on track following a lengthy lay-off due to injuries, addiction and mental health problems.

However, Dele made just one appearance for the Serie A side against AC Milan in March -- where he was sent off 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

The 29-year-old was not included in manager Cesc Fabregas' plans for the 2025-26 season.

Dele Alli is searching for a new club after his contract with Como was mutually terminated. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

A joint statement from Dele and Como said: "Como 1907 and Dele Alli have agreed to a mutual termination of his contract.

"Dele is keen to secure regular playing opportunities and, as he was not part of the club's immediate plans, both parties felt it was the right decision to part ways ahead of the transfer window closing.

"The club thanks Dele for his time at Como and wishes him the very best for the future."

Dele left Tottenham for Everton in January 2022 but made just 13 appearances before being loaned seven months later to Turkish club Besiktas, a stint which was cut short because of a hip injury.

A groin issue contributed to Dele not appearing for the Toffees in the 2023-24 season, although his most impactful moment came when he sat down with Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast for an emotional interview in July 2023.

Dele revealed he had been sexually abused as a child and candidly discussed his time in rehabilitation following sleeping pill addiction and mental health problems.

He then appeared on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football in April 2024, saying he had been "overwhelmed" by the response to his emotional interview and that he was finally starting to "see the light".

Como finished 10th in their first season back in the Italian top flight after a near 50-year absence.