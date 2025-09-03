Open Extended Reactions

Gabriel Jesus' last appearance for Arsenal came in January 2025. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus, Mathys Tel and Federico Chiesa are among the notable absentees from their respective clubs' 25-player squads for this season's Champions League.

Jesus has been sidelined since January after undergoing knee surgery and hasn't featured for the club this season. Meanwhile, Arsenal have included teenage sensation Max Dowman in their squad following his eye-catching displays in the Premier League this season.

The 15-year-old became the second-youngest Premier League debutant after coming off the bench in Arsenal's win over Leeds United and also featured in their loss to Liverpool last weekend.

Across north London, Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has opted to leave Tel out of his Champions League squad. The forward was the first signing of the Frank era, after his loan move from Bayern Munich was made permanent in the summer. Spurs' other new summer arrivals Xavi Simons, João Palhinha, Mohammed Kudus and Randal Kolo Muani have all been included.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot had previously spoken of Chiesa being "totally different" this season but has left the Italy international out of their Champions League squad. However, Liverpool's teenage starlet Rio Ngumoha, who scored a dramatic winner against Newcstle United, has been named in the squad.

Manchester City have included four goalkeepers in their 25-man squad, including new signings James Trafford and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have left Raheem Sterling out of their squad with new signing Federico Buonanotte also missing out.