Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Liga MX giants Monterrey in a transfer from AEK Athens, the Mexican club confirmed Friday.

Martial, 29, has signed a contract through 2027, with an option for an additional year, and becomes the first French player in Monterrey's history.

A former France international, Martial spent nine seasons at Man United after joining from AS Monaco in 2015 in an initial £36 million ($48.8m) deal -- the most expensive fee ever for a teenager at the time.

Anthony Martial has left AEK Athens after a single season to join Monterrey. Stefanos Kyriazis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Despite making an instant impression with a goal on his debut against Liverpool and winning the Golden Boy prize in 2015 as Europe's best young player, he struggled to maintain that early promise.

He scored 90 goals in 317 games for United amid frequent injuries and a loan move to Sevilla in 2022. Martial left Old Trafford in a permanent move to AEK Athens last summer and scored nine goals in 24 appearances for the Greek club.

He now joins a Monterrey side that sit top of the Liga MX Apertura standings with 18 points from seven games.