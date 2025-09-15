Open Extended Reactions

Chris Wilder has returned to Sheffield United just 87 days after leaving the club this summer, the Championship club have announced.

United sit rock bottom of the second-tier having lost all five league games so far under Rubén Sellés, who was sacked on Sunday, with the club citing a "disappointing start" to the season.

In a statement on Monday Sheffield United said the board needed to "stabilise performances" and credited Wilder with "proven leadership and an unparalleled understanding" of the club.

"Following a difficult start to the season, the board felt it necessary to make a change in order to stabilise performances and strengthen our push for promotion," Sheffield United's board of directors said in a statement. "While the adoption of a different style of play was pursued with ambition, results have clearly not met expectations.

"Chris Wilder returns with proven leadership and an unparalleled understanding of Sheffield United. We are confident he is the right person to restore momentum, unite the squad and supporters, and deliver the results necessary to achieve our objectives this season.

"We would like to thank Rubén Sellés for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club. Responsibility for recent results lies with us as owners, and we remain fully committed to supporting the team and pursuing promotion."

Wilder has had two previous spells as head coach at Bramall Lane, rejoining the club on the first occasion after a spell at Watford, in 2023.

United finished third on 92 points in the Championship last season under Wilder, losing the playoff final to Sunderland in the 95th minute, before the club announced that a "mutually agreed decision" had been taken for the Englishman to leave the club in June.

The 57-year-old began his playing career at United going on to make over 100 appearances for the club. He has since overseen a League One title win, promotion to the Premier League and a ninth-placed top-flight finish.

