Gab and Juls breakdown the statement released by Fenerbahçe president about the sacking of Jose Mourinho. (1:18)

Marcotti: Mourinho was not the right guy for Fenerbahçe (1:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Jose Mourinho is in talks over a return to management with Benfica, sources have told ESPN.

The Portuguese side sacked Bruno Lage after his team threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Qarabag in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mourinho, who was dismissed by Fenerbahce in August, is open to taking over at Benfica, although sources have told ESPN that a deal is not done yet.

It's more than 20 years since he left Portugal after deciding to swap FC Porto for Chelsea in 2004.

Jose Mourinho has managed Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Inter Milan in a long and colourful managerial career. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The 62-year-old has history with Benfica after starting his managerial career with the club in 2000 before leaving after just 10 games.

Benfica are hoping to appoint their new manager before Saturday's Primeira Liga clash with AVS.

The club have also been linked with a move for Manchester United's under-fire boss Ruben Amorim, who had a spell there as a player between 2008 and 2017.

- Mourinho sacked because Fenerbahce wanted 'better football'

- 'Great coach, but': Amorim to Benfica played down

- Qarabag upset Benfica in Champions League opener

"The Benfica coach's profile must be that of a winner," Benfica president Rui Costa said on Tuesday. "A coach representing a club of this size must be one with the ability to bring this team to the levels we demand and give us the titles we desire.

"No coach has been appointed today, nor has any coach been mentioned today to represent Benfica in the future. Now, of course, we're making preparations so that on Saturday, Benfica will already have a coach on the bench."

Mourinho started his managerial career with Benfica in 2000. Allsport UK /Allsport

Mourinho could have a number of reunions if confirmed.

He would return to Stamford Bridge on Sept. 30 when Benfica play at Chelsea in the Champions League before visiting Porto on Oct. 5 in the domestic league.

Mourinho would also face another of his former clubs when Benfica host Real Madrid on Jan. 28, 2026, in Europe's elite club competition.

Benfica, who last won the league title in the 2022-23 campaign, will hold presidential elections on Oct. 25.