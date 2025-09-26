Open Extended Reactions

Brazil's Flamengo and Ecuador's Liga de Quito defeated Estudiantes de La Plata and São Paulo, respectively, on Thursday to qualify for the Copa Libertadores semifinals.

Three-time Copa Libertadores champions Flamingo lost the second leg 1-0 for a final 2-2 on aggregate but prevailed on penalty kicks with goalkeeper Agustin Rossi deflecting shots from Gaston Benedetti and Santiago Ascacibar in the shootout.

Flamengo, in the semifinals for the first time since 2022, will play another Argentine club in the next round where they are set to play against Racing Club, which advanced to the final four after beating Vélez Sarsfield.

Flamengo celebrated their victory in a penalty shootout against Estudiantes, a win that sees them return to the Libertadores semifinals for the first time since 2022. Photo by Demian Alday/EPA/Shutterstock

Benedetti sent the match to the penalty kicks with a goal in the 45th minute.

Earlier, Jeison Medina scored in the first half and LDU defeated Sao Paulo 1-0 in Brazil to secure their spot in the semifinals, where they will play Palmeiras, another Brazilian club.

Medina, a Colombian striker, scored the game's only goal in the 41st minute for the Ecuadorians, who advanced with a 3-0 score on aggregate.

LDU reached the semifinals for the fourth time and the first since 2008, when they won the title defeating Fluminense on penalty kicks. The team based in Quito beat defending champion Botafogo in the previous round.