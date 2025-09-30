Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss this weekend's clash with Chelsea after suffering an injury in his team's 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray.

The Brazil international was replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili in the 56th minute after appearing to pick up a knock at RAMs Park. He is now set to to be ruled out of Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge, with further assessment of his injury to take place in the coming days.

"It's never positive if you go off like this," Slot told Amazon Prime Video after the game. "You can be sure he's not going to play on Saturday."

It was a disappointing night for Liverpool in Istanbul, with Galatasaray winning thanks to a first-half penalty from Victor Osimhen after Dominik Szoboszlai was adjudged to have committed a foul in the box.

Alisson was forced off with an injury in Liverpool's defeat to Galatasaray. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Reds also lost striker Hugo Ekitike to injury and have now lost consecutive games for just the second time in Slot's tenure.

"Again, disappointed," the Liverpool boss said. "For me, this was a different performance on and off the ball [than Crystal Palace]. First half we played quite well and had a big chance to go 1-0 up.

"It is difficult to compare this situation to before. We are sometimes a bit outsmarted in situations like this and I cannot blame Dominik Szoboszlai for the situation. They make a 20% penalty a 100% penalty, which is very smart from them.

"We are not so far [off the level shown last season]. This is sometimes what the schedule can bring, Galatasaray is not a simple game. We now play Chelsea away, a difficult game."

Slot added: "The margains are small and they were last season. For the second time in a row we are on the wrong side.

"I saw a lot of things in the first half, but the second half was much less. I don't think in the second half there was a lot of playing time, their striker was on the floor four or five times. It was difficult to get momentum in the game."