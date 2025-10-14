Qatar and Saudi Arabia qualify for 2026 World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

Qatar and Saudi Arabia both secured a spot at next year's FIFA World Cup on Tuesday after clinching first place in their groups in the fourth round of Asian qualifying.

Qatar beat the United Arab Emirates 2-1 and Saudi Arabia drew 0-0 with Iraq.

It marks the first time that Qatar, which lost all three group-stage games when it hosted the 2022 tournament, has advanced through qualification.

Saudi Arabia, which will stage the 2034 World Cup, will appear for a seventh time next summer in North America.

Qatar have qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Mohamed Farag/Getty Images

"It's amazing, an incredible day," Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui told beIN Sports.

Lopetegui now gets another chance to coach at a World Cup after he was fired by Spain just two days before the start of the 2018 tournament after he accepted the job as Real Madrid manager.

"For me, it's one of the best days in my career," Lopetegui said. "Today I think is one big achievement we have to enjoy."

The victory put Qatar atop Group A, ahead of second-place UAE, which now moves on to a November playoff against Iraq. Oman was eliminated after finishing third in the group.

Qatar's best first-half chance came in the 30th minute, when Mohammed Al-Mannai's header bounced just wide of the UAE goal.

Two minutes into the second half, Khoukhi opened the scoring by heading in a free kick from Akram Afif past goalkeeper Khalid Essa. With 17 minutes remaining, Afif provided another assist, crossing from the left for Pedro Miguel to head home at the far post.

Qatar was reduced to 10 men when Tarek Salman was shown a straight red card in the 87th minute. After eight of the 15 minutes added on, UAE pulled a goal back through Sultan Adil's shot from inside the area to ensure a tense finish. UAE would have advanced with a draw.

After defeating Indonesia last Wednesday, Saudi Arabia got the draw it needed against Iraq in Jeddah to win Group B. The home team had most of the possession in a game of few chances but couldn't find a breakthrough. Iraq would have qualified for the first time since 1986 with a win.

Japan and South Korea, which have already secured a World Cup spot, both won friendlies against South American teams.

Japan beat Brazil for the first time, fighting from two goals down to win 3-2 in Tokyo. Ayase Ueda grabbed the winning goal with a header in the 71st minute.

South Korea beat Paraguay 2-0 in Seoul.