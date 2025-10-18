Open Extended Reactions

Bruno Fernandes will remain as Manchester United's first-choice penalty taker despite his misses from the spot this season, according to head coach Ruben Amorim.

Fernandes has missed penalties against both Fulham and Brentford this season.

The one at Craven Cottage meant United had to settle for a 1-1 draw while the failure away against Brentford came with the score at 2-1 before the home side made it 3-1 late on.

But Amorim, who takes his team to Liverpool on Sunday, has confirmed that Fernandes will be on penalty duty at Anfield.

"He's the main taker," Amorim said.

"He scores a lot of goals. If we need, we can change. But I'm fully confident that Bruno will sort that out."

Bruno Fernandes will remain Amorim's first choice penalty taker. Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

Fernandes' two misses -- combined with Bryan Mbeumo's miss in the Carabao Cup shoot-out defeat to Grimsby Town -- have been costly for Amorim during a difficult start to the season.

The Portugal midfielder was able to convert a late penalty in the 3-2 win over Burnley in August.

And before this season his last penalty miss in the Premier League was against Chelsea in December 2023.

"I know that it's not easy for him," Amorim said.

"But I think he has 70 penalties. He misses like eight. Two with me.

"So I'm really annoyed with that. But he's really confident. He's training the penalties.

"He's trying to understand that people are watching the way he scores the penalties. He will be ready."

Fernandes is a certain starter against Liverpool on Sunday as United go in search of their first win at Anfield since 2016.

The same cannot be said for Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee, who have found opportunities limited this season.

There's growing speculation the pair could look to leave Old Trafford in the January window, but Amorim has insisted he "needs everyone" currently in his squad.

"I know that in our club everything is a lot of noise," he said.

"You have to have news. Players are not playing. They want to play. There's a World Cup.

"There are agents that listen to the players talking all the time. I understand that but they are our players and we need everyone to have a good season."