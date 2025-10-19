Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has said that a positive moment was coming for the "hard-working" Morgan Rogers after the midfielder's return to form in his side's win at Tottenham Hotspur.

Rogers scored his first goal for Villa in 20 games across all competitions at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday after a tough start to the season for his club.

His performance in north London came on the back off playing a starring role for England in the international break where he was instrumental in their 3-0 win over Wales and Emery had no doubt the performances would also come for him on the domestic front.

Morgan Rogers found the target against Spurs Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

"Always he [Rogers] is doing his task, he is a hard worker," Emery told a post-match news conference.

"The performance individually was coming and the team... [if they] need, they work and then the quality or the skill [will come through].

"Morgan, especially he did the same progression because he was working and sometimes we can play brilliant and sometimes not brilliant but always we have to work.

"And Morgan, he is playing and he is scoring because he is helping the team for 90 minutes and he has the capacity physically as well to keep it [intensity], of course he will need at some moments to rest."

Ollie Watkins, who also played a big role in England's win over Wales alongside Rogers, came on in the second half after picking up a knock while with his country and his manager was full of praise for the striker's performance.

"Today, Watkins played 30 minutes fantastic, he didn't score but fantastic," Emery said.

"Today I watched him: 'Wow this is a better Watkins,' not scoring, not assisting but he played fantastic, we were attacking for him."

Argentina international Emiliano Buendía scored the winner on the afternoon, the second solo effort of the game for Villa, with the goal coming after a difficult period in Birmingham for the former Norwich City forward.

"Yes, but one reason for how he has struggled in two years [at Villa] was his injury, he needed time to recover and he has started this season differently to last year, performing very well in the start, getting minutes and confidence," Emery added.

"His skill is clear, he has the skill to make the difference, like he is doing. "I am so happy with him."