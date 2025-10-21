Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate if Real Madrid are to reliant on Kylian Mbappé after he scored again to secure victory against Getafe. (1:31)

Open Extended Reactions

Endrick is now open to leaving Real Madrid in January, sources have told ESPN, with the teenage forward's representatives now working on a possible loan move.

The Brazil international, 19, has not played a single minute in LaLiga this season, despite recovering from an injury which kept him out of action since May.

Endrick's lack of involvement in Sunday's LaLiga game at Getafe -- where he warmed up on the touchline, before appearing visibly frustrated, kicking a water bottle onto the pitch, when told he would not be introduced -- was "the last straw," a source told ESPN.

ESPN reported in July that Madrid would consider a loan for Endrick to ensure his development was not hindered by a lack of first-team action, but the forward was unwilling to depart the Bernabéu.

Madrid agreed a deal to sign Endrick from Palmeiras in 2022, but had to wait until July 2024 -- when he turned 18 -- to formally complete the transfer, signing a six-year contract.

Endrick has struggled for game time since joining Real Madrid. (Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media/Getty Images)

Sources told ESPN the deal was worth a total of €72 million ($83.6m), the biggest transfer in Brazilian football history.

In his debut season, 2024-25, Endrick played just 354 minutes in LaLiga -- scoring once -- although he did find the net five times in the Copa del Rey.

- Vinícius 'fundamental' for Madrid ahead of Juventus clash - Xabi

- Madrid's Courtois: LaLiga U.S. game 'totally alters competition'

- Ballon d'Or favorite to Real Madrid bench: Vini. Jr's tale of two years

He suffered a hamstring injury in May, and then a relapse over the summer, missing out on the Club World Cup, where another young Madrid forward -- Gonzalo García -- excelled.

ESPN reported earlier this week that multiple European clubs, including Marseille, were tracking Endrick with an eye to a January move.

At the Coliseum on Sunday, Endrick warmed up for some time in the second half, before coach Xabi Alonso opted to introduce Garcia and Brahim Díaz as his final changes instead.