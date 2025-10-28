Open Extended Reactions

Freddie Woodman is line to make his debut for Liverpool on Wednesday. Getty

Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could make his competitive debut for the club on Wednesday against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

The 28-year-old joined the Premier League champions on a free transfer from Preston North End in the summer, having spent three seasons with the Championship side. With Alisson Becker currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Woodman could be drafted in to deputise for Giorgi Mamardashvili at Anfield against Oliver Glasner's side.

"Any time I get to pull on the jersey for this club, whether it be a pre-season game or whatever competition, I'll always just try to do my best and enjoy the moment, because I've spent a lot of time playing in the Championship and so to play for a club with this history is pretty special," Woodman told club media.

"It's clear that this club takes the competition seriously, like it does every competition. When you get to the latter stages, you go to Wembley and you see how important it is to the fans. We train in the goalkeeping area at the AXA Training Centre and I regularly see the photo of Caoimhín Kelleher on the wall after his success in the recent finals, and that's how important it is.

"You can really write yourself into history if you win trophies at this club, so I know how important it is and the club recognises how important this competition is too."

Reflecting on his decision to join Liverpool, the former England youth international added: "I've played consistently over the last five or six years, albeit in the Championship and a few Premier League games.

"I wanted to keep playing and I'm only 28, but there was a conversation in the summer where Liverpool came up. I had other options but my dad said to me, 'How do you turn down Liverpool? You just can't do it.'

"I'm very happy with my decision because l get to work with the best players in the world and I get to work up close with Ali and Giorgi, who are top goalkeepers who I think are only going to make me better and help my development."