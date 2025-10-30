Al Khaleel vs Al Ittihad: Kick-off time, team news, how to watch Benzema and co.

Open Extended Reactions

The Saudi Pro League's defending champions Al Ittihad have had a slow start to their league season, one that cost Laurent Blanc his job as head coach. His replacement Sérgio Conceição hasn't had the smoothest of starts but a mid-week win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in the King's Cup could be just what his team needs to mount a comeback in the league. Currently seventh in the league, eight points behind leaders Al Nassr after just six games, they will need to go on some winning run to put pressure on the top.

In their way, though, are the team immediately above them in the table (on goal difference). Led by free scoring forward Joshua King - who has seven goals and is second in the golden boot race -- Al Khaleej are a dangerous opponent and just the kind of team that could take advantage of any complacency on Al Ittihad's part after their big Cup result.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's match:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ESPN Africa across Sub-Saharan Africa and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Note: How to tune in to ESPN -- ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248 and ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov 1 at 4.35 p.m. CAT (5:35 PM Saudi; 8:00 p.m. IST)

Venue: Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam

Expected Lineups:

Al Khaleej

GK: Anthony Moris

RB: Saeed Al Hamsal | CB: Bart Schenkeveld | CB: Mohammed Khubrani | LB: Rebocho

RM: Georgios Masouras | CM: Dimitros Kourbelis | CM: Murad Al Hawsawi | LM: Paolo Fernandes

AM: Kostas Fortounis

CF: Joshua King

Al Ittihad

GK: Predrag Rajkovic

RB: Ahmed Al Julaydan | CB: Saad Al Mosa | CB: Danilo Pereira | LB: Mario Mitaj

CM: N'Golo Kanté | CM: Houssem Aouar| CM: Fabinho

RW: Moussa Diaby | CF: Karim Benzema | LW: Roger Fernandes

Stats:

Josh King's seven goals puts him second on the top scorers' list this season: that's just two behind Joao Felix and one more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Khaleej midfielder Kostas Fortounis leads the assists charts with five.

