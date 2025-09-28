Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool to rival Man United for Branthwaite

Steve Nicol explains the problems Arne Slot's Liverpool are facing, as their unbeaten start to the season ends vs. Crystal Palace. (1:10)

Liverpool and Manchester United are both weighing up a move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, while Jose Mourinho could be reunited with Karim Benzema at Benfica. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Amorim "not concerned" over Man United future

- Sources: Man City close to agreeing new deal for Savinho

- Sergio Busquets announces he'll retire after MLS season

Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked with Manchester United for several transfer windows. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are set to rival Manchester United for centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, the Sunday Mirror reports. The Everton man is a long-time target for United, who were linked with a move in the summer of 2025. However, with Liverpool having missed out on signing Marc Guéhi last month, the Reds could decide to pursue a move for Branthwaite instead. Everton haven't given up on the idea of retaining the 23-year-old, who is under contract at the club until 2030. As per the report, United may "test the waters" with a £65 million offer for the player in January.

- New Benfica manager Jose Mourinho is keen to be reunited with his former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, according to Marca. The Al Ittihad player is pondering a return to Europe in January, with Benfica among those interested in acquiring his services. Benzema, 37, has been in Saudi Arabia since July 2023, having joined Al Ittihad on a free transfer from Real Madrid. As per Marca, the SPL club's slow start to the new season has opened the door to a potential exit.

- AC Milan are set to rekindle their interest in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez this winter, so says Calciomercato. With Rossoneri head coach Max Allegri keen to bolster his defensive options in January, Gomez remains a player high on the club's wish list. Milan failed to land the England international on deadline day, but seemingly haven't been put off trying again next year. Gomez, 28, is under contract at Anfield until June 2027.

- Manchester United hold a key advantage over Chelsea in the race to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, Football Insider reports. Should Marcus Rashford complete a permanent switch to Barcelona next summer, as many at United expect, funds would be freed up to finance a bid for Yildiz. The Turkey international is expected to cost upwards of £80 million, although that could rise substantially higher if Juve agree a new deal with him.

- Karim Adeyemi is "getting closer" to extending his contract at Borussia Dortmund, Nicolo Schira has revealed. Despite being heavily linked with a transfer away from BVB in the summer months, the 23-year-old now looks set to commit his long-term future to the club. He has got off to a fine start to the Bundesliga season, having most recently netted against Mainz on Saturday in a 2-0 away win.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United are prepared to let Jadon Sancho leave the club for nothing. The 25-year-old's current contract expires next summer, though the Red Devils have an option to extend by 12 months. (Sunday Mirror)

- Liverpool are looking at Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano. The Reds are ready to swoop if he doesn't agree a new deal with the Bundesliga champions. (Christian Falk)

- Manchester United have lined up Conor Gallagher as a "Plan B" option if their efforts to sign Carlos Baleba prove to be fruitless. (Sunday Express)

- Several Saudi clubs remain interested in signing former Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho. Offers in the region of $3 million to $4 million could soon arrive for the Vasco de Gama playmaker. (Ekrem Konur)

- Real Madrid are "keeping tabs" on RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba, who is a long-term defensive target. (Ekrem Konur)