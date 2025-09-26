Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF midfielder Sergio Busquets announced he will retire at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

The Spaniard revealed his decision by publishing a video to his Instagram account, detailing his experience after an almost 20-year career with Barcelona, Miami and Spain.

"I feel like it's time to say goodbye to my career as a professional soccer player. It has been almost 20 years of enjoying this incredible story that I always dreamed of. Soccer has gifted me unique experiences in wonderful places, with the best travel companions," Busquets said on Instagram.

"Thank you to FC Barcelona, the club of my life. There, I fulfilled the dreams of my childhood of wearing the shirt I loved in hundreds of games. I celebrated many tales and lived unique moments at Camp Nou that I'll never forget.

Thank you to the Spain National Team. It was an honor to represent it so many times and to enjoy achievements that will always remain in my heart.

Thank you to Inter Miami for letting me be part of a new and growing club, where I wanted to live a new experience and contribute my part."

Sergio Busquets won 32 trophies with Barcelona, the World Cup and Euros with Spain, and the Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield in Miami. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Image

He walks away from football after recording more than 700 appearances for FC Barcelona, where he lifted multiple La Liga titles, Champions League trophies and Copa del Rey triumphs.

Busquets also formed part of the historic Spanish National team that completed the treble, winning the 2008 European Championship, 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship.

Following a historic career in Barcelona, Busquets decided to join Inter Miami in 2023 alongside Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba.

He became part of Miami's history by playing an important role in the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup win, 2024 Supporters' Shield and setting the league record for most points in a single season.

"Thank you to all my colleagues, staff and everyone with whom I shared so many beautiful and unforgettable moments. The best thing I take away is you all. Thanks to the fans around the world for their love and respect. I hope I was able to give back a small part of everything you've meant to me...These will be my last months on the pitch. I am retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled and above all grateful. Thank you very much, see you soon... All end is a new beginning."

Busquets will retire right as his original contract with the club expires. Inter Miami has qualified for the MLS playoffs, allowing the Spaniard one more opportunity to lift a trophy.