Saudi Pro League clubs could come back in for Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in January, while Manchester City see Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlovic as a long-term replacement for Rodri. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been repeatedly targeted by clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

- Manchester United are braced for bids from clubs in Saudi Arabia for captain Bruno Fernandes in January, according to the Manchester Evening News. The outlet's sources suggest Bruno will be offered more than double his salary from SPL clubs once the transfer window reopens. The 31-year-old was the subject of a reported £100 million bid from Al Hilal back in the summer, which was rejected by Man United. However, after a slow start to the new season, the club could now be keen to cash in on their star midfielder -- and use any funds raised to finance an offer for a long-time target.

- Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic is attracting interest from a host of European clubs, according to Bild. Manchester City are said to be among his admirers, as they line up a long-term replacement for 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, while Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen. Pavlovic, 21, has played 12 times for Bayern this season, and is a Germany international with five caps to his name. With a contract that runs until June 2029, he won't be easy to prise away from the Bundesliga champions.

- Napoli are targeting a move for Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo, Tuttomercato reports. The England international is keen on securing regular first-team football this season, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon. Napoli are one club that could launch a bid if he does become available, although the Serie A champions are expected to face strong competition. Mainoo, 20, has yet to start a Premier League match so far this season under Ruben Amorim.

- Bournemouth value winger Antoine Semenyo around the £80 million mark amid continued interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Football Insider reports. While talk of a January transfer has been played down, the Cherries are braced for bids next summer, following Semenyo's electric start to the Premier League season. The 25-year-old has scored six goals in seven league matches this term, including a brace against Fulham on Friday.

- Inter Miami CF have opened talks with former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur full-back Sergio Reguilón, so says Fabrizio Romano. The Spain international, who left Spurs in the summer after his contract expired, could move to Miami immediately as a free agent if terms are agreed. Reguilón, 28, is keen on joining the MLS club, as he views their proposal as the "best option" on the table.

play 0:54 Why Gab doesn't like Fernandes' contract extension with Man United Gab Marcotti explains why he thinks Bruno Fernandes shouldn't have extended his contract with Manchester United until 2027.

- Arsenal are ready to part ways with striker Gabriel Jesus in January. A winter bid of around £15 million could be enough for the Gunners to sanction his exit. (TEAMtalk)

- Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are "keeping tabs" on Levante forward Karl Etta Eyong. (Football Insider)

- Arsenal are plotting a January swoop for AC Milan defender Davide Bartesaghi. (Ekrem Konur)

- Eddie Howe would "love" to bring Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Elliot Anderson back to Newcastle United. (Daily Mail)

- AS Roma have opened talks to extend the contract of Paulo Dybala. The Serie A club are offering a new deal that runs until the summer of 2028. (Nicolò Schira)

- FC Cologne's Saïd El Mala was the subject of "big money" offers from Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton in the summer. (Sky Germany)

- Manchester United want to retain manager Ruben Amorim, despite the club's poor start to the season. The 40-year-old is also not planning on walking away from Old Trafford. (David Ornstein)