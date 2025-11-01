Open Extended Reactions

Ellie Carpenter scored her first goal for Chelsea on Saturday. Getty

Chelsea remain top of the Women's Super League after a 2-0 win over London City Lionesses at Stamford Bridge.

Ellie Carpenter scored her first goal for the Blues six minutes in after finishing at the back post from Sandy Baltimore's low cross.

A tight battle followed but Sam Kerr wrapped up three points in stoppage time after capitalising on a mistake at the back to chip the ball over Elene Lete and hand London City a fourth WSL defeat this season.

Sonia Bompastor's side remain unbeaten at the top of the standings with six league wins so far and they stay one point ahead of Manchester City, who beat West Ham 1-0.

Aoba Fujino opened the scoring for City in the 26th minute and they nearly had a second when Gracie Prior hit the crossbar after the break.

Victory extends City's winning run to six straight WSL games, while West Ham stay bottom of the table without a point after seven games.