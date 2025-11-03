Thomas Frank reacts to Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea and registering their lowest-ever xG in the Premier League. (1:55)

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank has said that Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence have apologised after the duo appeared to ignore him in the immediate aftermath of Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

"Micky and Djed came into my office yesterday unprompted to say sorry. It was not their intention to be disrespectful. They were just frustrated," Frank told a news conference on Monday.

João Pedro's 34th-minute strike gave Chelsea a thoroughly deserved win against a toothless Spurs team in north London and Frank's side were booed by a frustrated home crowd at the final whistle.

Spurs managed just three shots in the match and recorded an xG of 0.05 -- their lowest in a Premier League game since records began in the 2012-13 season.