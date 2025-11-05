Open Extended Reactions

It may seem slightly strange to suggest that Johor Darul Ta'zim are yet to firmly find their footing in the AFC Champions League Elite.

After all, having debuted back in 2019, the Southern Tigers have already reached the round of 16 twice in a relatively-short six-campaign existence among Asia's elite -- and as recently as last season.

But up till now, there has been the feeling that JDT have arguably been punching above their weight at times -- being solid at home and sensible enough away to win the games they should be winning and notch the occasional upset to rack up enough points for progress from the group, and now league, stage.

Things look to be changing.

On Wednesday, JDT claimed their second win in a row in this season's AFC Champions League Elite with a 3-1 victory over Shanghai Shenhua -- another much-needed three points after they began the campaign with a loss to Buriram United and a draw at home to Machida Zelvia.

The result itself was not the statement. They have won their fair share of matches in the competition, especially on home soil.

It was the manner in which they did so.

Possibly for the first time, apart from games in which they were clearly the favourites, JDT completely dominated opposition that -- on paper, at least -- should have fairly been a match for them.

Right from the opening whistle, JDT took the game to Shenhua.

They would finish with a staggering 62.8% possession, when the average from their previous three outings had been 49.6%. They also had 461 passes to the visitors' 270 and 20 shots to nine -- ten to two on target.

Statistics do not always paint an accurate picture but, on this occasion, they did.

Although the opening period ended goalless, the hosts could easily have been 3-0 up with Óscar Arribas twice being denied by the woodwork -- the second, a sitter -- while Jairo had a goal disallowed.

Nonetheless, it would only take JDT three minutes of the second half to finally get the breakthrough as Jonathan Silva ghosted in unmarked at the far post after Arif Aiman did well to wriggle free down the right before his deflected fell kindly into the path of his teammate in the six-yard box.

Three minutes after the hour mark, their lead was doubled in some style as Afiq Fazail hit the byline and hung up a ball back to the edge of the box -- where Arribas would bring it under control exquisitely on his chest before rifling a shot on his non-preferred left foot into the bottom corner.

Saulo Mineiro would pull one back for Shenhua in the 71st minute from the penalty spot, after VAR had overturned the on-field official's original decision having spotted the slightest of illegal contacts by Natxo Insa on Xu Haoyang inside the area.

As is the case with dominant displays, JDT regained focus rather than be flustered by the opposition pulling one back.

They never really looked at risk of conceding an equaliser, and would go on to seal the victory with a third goal three minutes from time through a familiar combination.

Again breaking down the right after a brilliant one-two with Teto Martín, Arif hit the byline before playing a perfect cut-back to serve Silva -- who had somehow once more been left in acres of space inside the Shenhua area -- on a platter for his second of the evening despite playing as a wingback.

The victory followed up the 2-0 triumph over Chengdu Rongcheng from a fortnight ago, which was achieved despite only having 36.7% possession.

After a slow start, it initially looked as though it might be a familiar JDT competing this season. Perhaps not anymore.

In the past, JDT might have gotten -- and been satisfied -- with a draw from such an away trip against Chinese Super League opposition, even if it was coming against tournament debutants. They ended up winning.

Likewise, the Southern Tigers might previously have gotten a win like their latest over Shenhua by a narrow margin in what probably would have been an even contest. On Wednesday, they were absolutely dominant.

With complete monopoly over the domestic Malaysia Super League, having won the past 11 titles, the big goal for JDT in recent times has always been, to not just compete in the ACL Elite, but be one of its frontrunners.

As they showed against Shenhua, they are taking the right steps to get there.