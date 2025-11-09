Open Extended Reactions

MADRID -- The game between Ceuta and Almeria in the second division of the Spanish league was abandoned Sunday after a fan died.

Spanish media said a 73-year-old supporter of Ceuta died after falling ill in the stands. The Spanish league confirmed the death.

The referee stopped the match around the 20th minute as doctors were called into the stands to help the fan. The game resumed more than 10 minutes later after the fan was removed on a stretcher.

The death was announced at halftime and the referee called off the game.

A new date for the match was not immediately announced by the Spanish league.