Liverpool have contacted refereeing body PGMOL to raise significant concerns about the decision to disallow Virgil van Dijk's goal against Manchester City, sources have told ESPN.

Arne Slot's side were beaten 3-0 at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon but thought they had cancelled out Erling Haaland's opener when Van Dijk nodded home from a corner late in the first half.

The goal was ruled out after Andy Robertson -- who was standing in an offside position -- was ruled to be blocking the vision of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the City goal, with VAR Michael Oliver backing up the on-field decision.

The Premier League match centre said in a post on X that Robertson had been "deemed to be making an obvious action directly in front of the goalkeeper."

Virgil van Dijk's header was disallowed due to Andy Robertson's position in front of Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sources told ESPN Liverpool believe the wording of Law 11 (which deals with offside offences) is clear, and argue that no elements of the criteria needed to disallow the goal were met.

After analysing all available angles, the club do not accept that Donnarumma's vision was impeded by Robertson's presence.

Sunday's defeat to City leaves Liverpool eighth in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

