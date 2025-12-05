Lionel Messi reflects on winning the World Cup in 2022 as Argentina prepare to defend their title in 2026. (0:55)

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has weighed in on whether or not Lionel Messi will play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying "we will support whatever he decides."

Messi's presence at the World Cup next year remains unclear -- with the Inter Miami forward himself stating yesterday that while he has a positive relationship with Scaloni, nothing had been yet decided.

Asked about Messi at a news conference before the World Cup draw later today, Scaloni said: "He will decide, and we will support whatever he decides."

"In principle, everything is going well, but six months is a long time. There is still time.

"We hope he's all well and that he makes the best decision for himself and for the national team."

Both Scaloni and Messi have remained cryptic on whether the forward will play at the World Cup. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Scaloni also aired his frustration about the date of the 2026 Finalissima, which will see Argentina take on Spain in Qatar.

"[The match] could have been played much earlier," he said.

"I travelled with the Spanish head coach [Luis de la Fuente] as we're friends, and he has nothing confirmed either."

Scaloni and Argentina will be in Pot 1 for the World Cup draw, which will take place in Washington DC today.

Information from ESPN Argentina contributed to this story.