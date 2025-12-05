England 2026 World Cup draw: When, where are the games? How to watch, get tickets

Open Extended Reactions

England are heading to the 2026 World Cup. Getty

England know who they will face at the 2026 World Cup -- here's everything you need to know about how to buy tickets, and how to watch the games on TV.

When and where will England's games be?

England know their group stage opponents at the 2026 World Cup. But kickoff times and stadium locations won't be confirmed until Saturday Dec. 5.

For now, we can narrow down the locations of England's games.

They will play Croatia on June 17, with the game to be staged in either Toronto or Dallas.

They face Ghana on June 23 in Toronto or Boston. Then play on June 27 against Panama in either New York or Philadelphia.

The full schedule reveal is set for Saturday, with FIFA presenting a live broadcast from 5 p.m. GMT.

This "allocation process," per FIFA, "aims to ensure the best possible conditions for all teams and spectators" and enables fans "to watch their teams play live across different time zones."

In practice, that means FIFA will place group-stage matches in the most suitable location based on time zones, of which there are four across the 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

How can I watch England's 2026 World Cup matches?

The FIFA World Cup 26 will be shown free-to-air on the BBC and ITV in the UK, the places to watch every England game.

Television and audio coverage will be provided by the rival broadcasters.

BBC will provide live TV coverage and highlights across their portfolio of channels and iPlayer.

BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will provide audio coverage. BBC Sounds will also have coverage.

ITV will provide match coverage across ITV1, ITV4 and ITVX. BBC and ITV will share the broadcast rights for the 2026 World Cup. The World Cup final will be shared between them.

How do I get tickets for 2026 World Cup?

Tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are on sale now.

Phase 1 has already been completed, which was exclusive to Visa cardholders and fans selected in a lottery. Over a million tickets were sold in Phase 1.

Phase 2 has also completed. The Early Ticket Draw released another million tickets via Fifa.com/tickets. More tickets will be made available.

The Random Selection Draw is Phase 3 and will open after the draw on Dec. 5. Fans can submit applications for specific matches. You must create an account on the FIFA website, and create a unique ID. This enables you to participate in a lottery.

If you are successful in the lottery, FIFA will email you and give you up to 72 hours to purchase a ticket.

Fans in the host nations of the United States, Canada and Mexico have a 72-hour priority window.

There is a sales window from Dec. 11 to Jan. 13 when fixed prices will be used for customers buying in the random selection draw.

FIFA have said they will not utilise 'dynamic pricing', where the price of a ticket can fluctuate based on demand.

A statement to Sky News confirmed: "FIFA can confirm ringfenced allocations are being set aside for specific fan categories, as has been the case at previous FIFA World Cups. These allocations will be set at a fixed price for the duration of the next ticket sales phase.

"The ringfenced allocations include tickets reserved for supporters of the Participating Member Associations (PMAs), who will be allocated 8% of the tickets for each match in which they take part, including all conditional knockout stage matches."

The cheapest tickets for the group stage are $60 (£45).

The most expensive tickets for the final are $6,730 (£5,094).

Closer to the tournament, there will be a Last-Minute Sales Phase where a first-come first-served policy will also fans to buy any remaining tickets.

The FIFA Resale-Exchange Marketplace is an official platform allowing fans to browse availability. The governing body is also adding 15% charges on both the buyer and the seller. FIFA also have hospitality packages on offer.