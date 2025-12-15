Stats: Salah's record 277, Mbappé 3 shy of Ronaldo's record, Kane's half-century in 2025

Open Extended Reactions

It was a busy weekend across Europe's top leagues with crucial results affecting the tables. Two of the Premier League's top three -- Arsenal and Aston Villa -- only managed last-gasp wins, as Manchester City cantered past Crystal Palace. Sunderland beat Newcastle in the Tyne-Wear derby. Liverpool and Chelsea both returned to winning ways in the Premier League with home wins against Brighton and Everton respectively.

In Laliga, Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid managed a narrow win against Alaves, as Barcelona kept up their four-point lead thanks to their 2-0 victory over Osasuna.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich only managed a draw at home against bottom-of-the-table Mainz, but saw their lead increase to nine points as second-placed RB Leipzig lost to Union Berlin. Meanwhile, Napoli lost the Serie A lead after losing to Udinese, as Inter and AC Milan both won their games to go first and second respectively.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

0:46

Hugo Ekitike's goal with 46 seconds on the clock is the fastest goal in the Premier League so far this season. It was also Liverpool's fastest in a Premier League match since scoring 15 seconds against Huddersfield on April 26, 2019.

2

Since the start of last season, there have been three instances of a team scoring multiple own goals in a Premier League game -- two have been by Wolves.

Yerson Mosquera's own goal gave Arsenal their stoppage time winner in the Premier League this season, tying Liverpool and Sunderland for the most this season.

Nick Woltemade's own goal was the second Premier League own goal scored in the Tyne-Wear derby, after another Newcastle forward, Demba Ba, did so in October 2012

4

Newcastle have lost 4 straight away league matches against Sunderland for the first time in club history.

5

Cole Palmer scored his fifth career Premier League goal against Everton, tied for his most against a single opponent in the league, alongside Brighton.

8

Erling Haaland has now scored in all five of his Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace, scoring 8 goals in that span - he's now scored at Selhurst Park in each of the last four Premier League seasons.

9

Aston Villa have now won nine games in a row across all competitions; this is their longest winning streak in all competitions as a top-flight club in over 110 years, since an 11-game winning streak in 1914.

10

10 of Erling Haaland's 17 Premier League goals this season have been go-ahead goals. No one else in Europe's top 5 leagues has more than 7 go-ahead goals this season.

Sunderland extended their unbeaten Premier League streak against Newcastle to 10 games, since a 1-0 home defeat 2011.

11

Arsenal's 11 set-piece goals this season in the Premier League are the most in Europe's top 5 leagues.

20

Wolves's loss to Arsenal marked their 20th straight Premier League game without a win -- they've lost 17 of those, stretching back to last season. It's the club's longest league winless streak in history.

277

Mohamed Salah's assist to Hugo Ekitike was his 277th direct goal contribution for Liverpool in the Premier League; taking him past Wayne Rooney as the highest direct goal contributor for a single Premier League club in history.

The numbers behind Salah's record-breaking goal involvements �� pic.twitter.com/mbIFhSGoki - Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 13, 2025

5

Pedri's now got five assists in LALIGA this season; the most in a single season of his career so far.

7

Barcelona have now won seven league games in a row; the longest active winning streak in Europe's top 5 leagues.

Raphinha's brace marked his seventh career multi-goal game for Barcelona in LALIGA, the second-most since he joined the club in 2022-23, behind Robert Lewandowski who has 19.

9

Osasuna's loss to Barcelona marked their seventh away loss of the season. They've only drawn two of their nine away games so far this season, their two away points are the fewest in LALIGA this season.

27

Rodrygo scored his first LALIGA goal since Jan. 19, ending a 27-game league scoreless streak; he has now scored in consecutive matches across all competitions after snapping a career-high 32-game club scoreless streak on Wednesday against Manchester City.

55

Kylian Mbappé accounts for 26 of Real Madrid's 47 goals this season in all competitions (no other Real Madrid has more than 5 goals). Mbappé's 55% goal share is the highest of any player in Europe's top 5 leagues.

56

Kylian Mbappé has scored 56 goals for Real Madrid in 2025, that is now tied for the third-most in a calendar year in the club's history. Mbappé is now three goals shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's club record set in 2013.

7

Seven out of the 11 Bundesliga goals that Bayern Munich have conceded this season have come from set-pieces.

12

Bayern Munich had a 12-game home winning streak snapped in the 2-2 draw against Mainz. It was the first time Bayern have dropped points at home since Der Klassiker in April.

20

Mainz are the first team from the bottom of the table in almost 20 years to earn at least a draw away at the league leaders. The last time this happened was in April 2006, when FC Koln drew 2-2 at Bayern.

50

Harry Kane has scored 50 club goals in 2025, it's the first time in his career he's scored 50 club goals in a calendar year.

15

After 15 games, Fiorentina sit bottom of Serie A without a win in the league this season.

19, 350

At 19 years and 350 days old, Davide Bartesaghi is the youngest Italian defender to score for Milan in Serie A since Paolo Maldini (19 years and 247 days) on February 28, 1988.