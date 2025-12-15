Thomas Frank to speak to Djed Spence about reaction to being subbed

Mark Ogden and Steve Nicol react to Tottenham's 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. (2:11)

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank will speak to Djed Spence about his negative reaction to being substituted in the 3-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

The England international was seen gesturing and shaking his head when his number came up during the second half at the City Ground.

It is not the first time Spence has shown dissent towards his manager after he appeared to snub a handshake after the defeat to Chelsea.

Frank, who has asked for time to turn things around at Spurs, will find out what Spence's issue was.

"I didn't see it," he said. "Of course I will look back to be aware of it.

"I think there can be three reasons. He can be disappointed with his own performance, the team's performance, he can be disappointed with being subbed off. I'll ask him about that."

Djed Spence was visibly angry at being substituted in Tottenham's 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Spence cannot have any complaints at coming off as it was a dismal performance from Spurs, whose recent recovery from a difficult spell hit the buffers in spectacular style.

Defender Pedro Porro apologised to fans for the display.

"The away fans don't deserve this," he said. "Today this was a bad game from us. Now we're focusing on the next game.

"Every game is difficult in the Premier League. We can play on Tuesday and win in the Champions League but in the Premier League it is different.

"Maybe more intensity, I don't know. But I feel especially sorry for the fans. The fans don't deserve this."

It was a terrible display with mistakes gifting Callum Hudson-Odoi two goals, first as he benefited from an error when playing out from the back and then goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario being caught out of position for a cross that sailed into the net.

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored twice for Forest as they dismantled Tottenham 3-0. Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

There was nothing Vicario could do about Forest's third goal as Ibrahim Sangaré scored a 20-yard effort with the outside of his boot.

The Ivory Coast international will now head to the Africa Cup of Nations, having been excellent during Forest's revival under Sean Dyche.

"He has certainly put a shift in for us," Dyche said. "We know he can play and we know he understands the game.

"He has had a few injuries before, which have not helped him. I have enjoyed working with him. He works hard on the training pitch, comes in with a smile and gets on with it.

"He has certainly shown what he can do, and he did so with a great goal today. I could wax lyrical about so many players today because I thought everyone was top drawer."