Former United States men's national team captain Michael Bradley has been named as the next coach of the New York Red Bulls.

Bradley's appointment comes six months after he took over the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, New York Red Bulls II, for his first professional head coaching position. He led RBNY II to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro title.

In a news release on Monday, Red Bulls said Bradley will manage a squad refresh, including the search for a new goalkeeper following the departure of Paraguay international Carlos Coronel after five seasons.

Michael Bradley led RBNY II to the MLS Next Pro title. Photo by Ira L. Black/MLS via Getty Images

The club said star Designated Players Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will remain as core roster pieces, but the club could fill a third and final DP spot during the winter transfer window.

Bradley, a former midfielder, who had a 20-year club career that spanned MLS and international teams such as AS Roma, Aston Villa, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Chievo Verona and Heerenveen, is the third-most capped USMNT player in the program's history with 151, behind Landon Donovan and Cobi Jones. He played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

He returned to MLS in 2017 to help lead Toronto FC to a historic treble (MLS, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship) alongside Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco. He retired following the 2023 campaign.

In 2023, Bradley began his coaching career as an assistant to his father, Bob Bradley, at Norwegian side Stabæk.

"I am excited for the opportunity to be head coach of the club that I started my professional career with and also in the state that I call home," Bradley said.

"I'm looking forward to working alongside everyone here and doing my part to help this club achieve the success our fans deserve."