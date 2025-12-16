Chapecoense honour Atlético Nacional plane crash victims with jersey

Open Extended Reactions

Brazilian club Chapecoense are honoring Colombian outfit Atlético Nacional and the victims of the 2016 plane crash with a new jersey.

The 10th anniversary of the tragedy is next year on Nov. 28.

The plane crash near Medellín, Colombia, killed 71 people including 19 players and staff of Chapecoense as the team traveled for the Copa Sudamericana final to face Atlético Nacional.

The Colombian team pushed for Chapecoense to posthumously win the Copa Sudamericana trophy.

"The 2026 season jersey is a tribute to Atlético Nacional, a club that in 2016 reaffirmed its greatness through remarkable gestures of solidarity, empathy, and love for others, which crossed borders and became an inseparable part of the history of world football and the reconstruction of Chapecoense," a club statement said.

"On the back of the shirt, near the collar, the seal with the inscription 'Forever Remembered' honors the victims of the 2016 plane crash."

The new Chapecoense jersey has the green and white stripes that Atlético Nacional have on its shirt.

The Medellín-based outfit is touched by Chapecoense's gesture and wrote: "Thank you, brothers."

Chapecoense said that the 2026 jersey is more than a uniform and represents "unity, respect and gratitude" while it reaffirms "the values that continue to guide Chapecoense".

Former Chapecoense defender Neto, one of the survivors of the accident, is the face of the campaign.

Relegated to the second division in 2021, Chapecoense gained promotion to Brazil's top flight last month after finishing third in the second tier.