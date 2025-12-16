FIFA Best Awards 2025 LIVE! Latest updates from ceremony in Qatar

Open Extended Reactions

FIFA's The Best Awards are back for another year with the eyes of the footballing world turning to Doha, Qatar, to find out which players will be crowned, and you can follow it all live -- right here with ESPN.

The Best men's and women's players are on the agenda while the best coaches will also be named along with the fan favourite Puskás award which recognises the best goal of the year.

Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal are set to go head to head once again after their Ballon d'Or tussle while the women's award could be too close to pick with several big names nominated including Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey who is alongside her Arsenal teammates Leah Williamson, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo on a WSL-dominated list.