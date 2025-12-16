Mark Ogden explains why Colombia vs. Portugal could be Cristiano Ronaldo's chance to "steal the stage" over Lionel Messi in Miami. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

FIFA slashed the price of some World Cup tickets for teams' most loyal fans following a global backlash and some will get $60 seats for the final. instead of being asked to pay $4,185.

FIFA said Tuesday that $60 tickets will be made available for every game at the tournament in North America, going to the national federations whose teams are playing. Those federations decide how to distribute them to loyal fans who have attended previous games at home and on the road.

Fans worldwide reacted with shock and anger last week on seeing FIFA's ticketing plans that gave participating teams no tickets in the lowest-priced category.

The cheapest prices ranged from $120 to $265 for group-stage games that did not involve co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA has faced fierce criticism, especially in Europe, for its World Cup ticket pricing strategy that includes so-called "dynamic pricing" and acting as its own resale platform.

The third phase of ticket sales began last Friday, with fans able to request tickets for specific matchups for the first time following the Dec. 5 tournament draw.

A list published by the German Football Association revealed prices ranged from $180 to $700 for varying group stage games. The English Football Association shared pricing information with the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC), which showed that if a fan bought a ticket for every game through to the final it would cost just over $7,000.

Fan organization Football Supporters Europe (FSE) described the prices as "extortionate" and called on FIFA to immediately halt ticket sales via national associations "until a solution that respects the tradition, universality, and cultural significance of the World Cup is found."

The target from United States soccer officials when bidding for the tournament seven years ago was to offer hundreds of thousands of $21 seats across the opening phase of games. However, FIFA has implemented dynamic pricing at a World Cup for the first time following its use at this summer's Club World Cup, with prices set to fluctuate based on demand.

The last time the U.S. hosted the World Cup in 1994, prices ranged from $25 to $475. In Qatar in 2022, prices ranged from around $70 to $1,600 when ticket details were announced.

FIFA said Tuesday it had received more than 20 million ticket requests during what it calls the "random selection draw" phase.

The third phase of sales runs through Jan. 13, 2026, with successful applicants set be notified by email in February and charged automatically.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.