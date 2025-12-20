Everton vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates as Arteta's side look to regain top spot

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Ben White doesn't have a serious injury despite coming off in their 2-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday not just looking to regain their spot at the top of the Premier League but for a statement win, and you can follow all the action live with ESPN.

Defeat against Aston Villa and only just getting past winless Wolves means questions have once again been raised about Arsenal's durability in a title race.

And Manchester City going top after beating West Ham earlier in the day has only turned the heat up on Mikel Arteta's men.

David Moyes' Everton side stand in their way, ESPN has live updates below!