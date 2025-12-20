Frank Lampard: Starting post-match melee at Southampton was 'out of order'

Open Extended Reactions

Tempers flared after the full-time whistle between Coventry and Southampton. Peter Tarry/PA Images via Getty Images

Frank Lampard has admitted he was "out of order" after sparking a post-match melee following Coventry's 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Southampton fans showered the Coventry boss with chants and branded him a "s--- Steven Gerrard" in the latter stages of the match.

And after the full-time whistle, Lampard went onto the pitch and repeatedly gestured to the home supporters, which led to players reacting.

"I was probably emotional," Lampard said. "The fans had given me a bit in the last 10 minutes and I went on the pitch to give them a bit back.

"It was really out of order but I wouldn't have had as long in this game if I wasn't sometimes emotional on the pitch, and not a bad bloke off it.

"I was very proud of the players and then it got a bit heated.

"Not every game came be shake hands and smile. We live for this game to be emotional.

"I have no problem with their players or fans. This is a very good football club and I have always liked it.

Frank Lampard gestures towards the home fans. Peter Tarry/PA Images via Getty Images

"They might not have that back for me tonight but that is fine. Nothing is meant in this game, we both want to win. I was hyped because of what my players had done.

"I'm not a robot. I had 10 minutes of that and I think I'm allowed to have a little moment."

Lampard had been forced to deal with a sickness bug in his squad -- which ruled out first-choice trio Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Bobby Thomas and Liam Kitching.

Lampard said: "It was an outstanding performance in both halves.

"We have a tight training ground and it's pretty normal that it has been going around the country. Friends and family have potentially got it, so it's about managing it where we can."

Lampard also thought his side should have had a penalty when Haji Wright went down under pressure from Taylor Harwood-Bellis. He added: "The striker gets bundled over from behind by the defender. It's a penalty and a red card.

- Lampard's flu-hit, 10-man Coventry labour to draw at Southampton

"It's really clear as a visual. It's really incredible that the referee made that mistake."

Southampton controlled things after gaining a man advantage but goalkeeper Carl Rushworth made good saves to deny Finn Azaz and Ryan Manning. The hosts ended with 23 shots, but only seven on target.

Head coach Tonda Eckert said: "We played to win in the end.

"It has been very clear for us as a team that we always play for three points no matter who we play against. There was enough moments and chances to come away with a win and we didn't.

"We were very dominant. Even with a man up it is not easy to be as dominant as we were in the second half."