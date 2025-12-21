Aston Villa vs Manchester Untied: Live updates from crunch Premier League game at Villa Park

Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League at Villa Park on Sunday evening, and you can follow all the action on ESPN's live blog below:

Villa have won 10 of their last 11 league games, and are on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions. In that time, they've beaten both Arsenal and Manchester City at Villa Park, and quietly have their fans dreaming about a potential title charge. Talks of that are still distant, and will need Villa to keep this dream run up for a lot longer. But beat United tonight, and there is even more reason for Villa fans to be optimistic about their team's ability to challenge for the league title this season.

United have been inconsistent in recent times, but have found their groove in front of goal. They've scored eight in their last two league games, but now will have to find a way to do so without the services of Amad and Bryan Mbeumo. A win for United at Villa Park this afternoon will take them to fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea. They will be level on points with Liverpool as well, but have a better goal difference than the defending champions.

It promises to be an intriguing clash at Villa Park, where the hosts have recently given off the impression of a team that knows how to get the job done.