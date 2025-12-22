London City sack boss Prêcheur despite being sixth in WSL

Open Extended Reactions

Jocelyn Prêcheur joined LCL from PSG in 2024. Getty

London City Lionesses have parted ways with manager Jocelyn Prêcheur despite sitting sixth in their debut season in the Women's Super League (WSL).

Prêcheur joined LCL from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and led the club to the WSL in his first season at the club.

The Michele Kang-owned club spent aggresively in the summer, headlined by the signing of Grace Geyoro from PSG in a world-record transfer that sources have told ESPN is worth £1.43 million ($1.9m).

The club have picked up 15 points from their 11 games this season, but have opted to move in a different direction.

"Appointed at a pivotal moment in the Club's development, Jocelyn has played a central role in shaping the recent history of London City Lionesses," London City said in a statement.

"Under his leadership, the Club achieved a historic promotion to the Barclays Women's Super League, becoming the first independent club to reach the top tier of English women's football and finishes the first half of the season in 6th position."

"Following careful consideration, the Club believes that now is the right time to begin a new cycle and pursue a different strategic direction for the next phase of its development."