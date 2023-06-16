At this time last year, I previewed the top prospects in the 2022 Men's College World Series -- a good-not-great group headlined by an underclassman and some fringe first rounders. (What I didn't know then is Cade Horton would be white-hot in Omaha -- 24 strikeouts and just four runs allowed in 13 ⅓ innings -- and eventually go seventh overall to the Cubs.)

This year's group, though, might be one of the most loaded Omaha prospect crops of all-time, fitting for one of the best drafts in over a decade. The top of the list is star-studded, with the current favorites to go first, second, and third overall, and there are at least seven others who I'd say are likely to go in the top 30 picks this summer. And that's not even considering the half dozen or so first-round talents who are eligible for the 2024 or 2025 drafts who will also be present.

I counted roughly 40 players with a good shot to go in the top three rounds when they're eligible -- all 41 are ranked below. Remember this ranking is purely on pro potential and draft stock, not players' potential College World Series impact. Also, I left out injured players who are on rosters but won't be on the field, including notables like LSU righties Chase Shores and Grant Taylor and Wake Forest righty Teddy McGraw. Prospects are 2023 draft eligible unless noted otherwise.

