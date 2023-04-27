Bantamweight contenders Song Yadong and Ricky Simon will go head-to-head in the main event of UFC Fight Night. The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+).

Song, ranked No. 9 in ESPN's divisional rankings, is coming off of a tough loss to Cory Sandhagen in September. Simon, unranked by ESPN, is riding a five-fight win streak. He beat Jack Shore by second-round submission in his most recent fight last July.

Brett Okamoto spoke to former UFC welterweight Alan Jouban to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon