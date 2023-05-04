Former UFC double-champ Henry Cejudo makes his return to the Octagon this weekend as he takes on reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 288 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV).

Sterling (22-3), No. 9 on ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings, is riding an eight-fight win streak. He beat TJ Dillashaw by second-round knockout in his last fight. Cejudo (16-2), unranked by ESPN, last fought in the UFC in May 2020.

In the co-main event Gilbert Burns is making a quick turnaround after his victory over Jorge Masdvidal at UFC 287. Burns will face Belal Muhammad in the co-main with a title shot on the line for the winner. Burns is ranked No. 4 in ESPN's divisional rankings while Muhammad is No. 5. Muhammad has not lost a fight since January 2019.

Marc Raimondi spoke to Bang Muay Thai coach Duane Ludwig to get his perspective on the matchups in the main event and co-main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis for the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Men's bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo