Vicente Luque aims to halt a two-fight losing streak as he takes on Rafel dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, with prelims at 4 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+).

Both fighters, who are unranked in ESPN's divisional rankings, will be making their first appearance in the Octagon this year. Luque enters the fight following back-to-back losses to Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal, respectively. Meanwhile, dos Anjos beat Bryan Barberena by second-round submission in his last bout in December 2022.

Marc Raimondi spoke to Fight Ready MMA coach Santino DeFranco to get his perspective on the main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos